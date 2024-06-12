Chillicothe Police Department’s daily report for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 64 calls for service. The activities ranged from suspicious activity to domestic disturbances and warrant services. Below is a log of activities conducted by the officers throughout the day.

12:05 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 10 block of Jackson St. No criminal activity was found upon their arrival.

8:46 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to the 300 block of Calhoun St. for dogs running at large but did not locate any dogs.

8:52 a.m. – A citizen reported a stray cat to the Police Department. The ACO assisted the citizen.

10:28 a.m. – Officers answered a citizen’s parking questions in the 700 block of Webster St.

1:01 p.m. – While on patrol in the 1000 block of Third St., officers identified a male with active warrants who fled on foot. The 32-year-old male was apprehended in the 1300 block of Third St. He was arrested on a Clay County warrant for contempt of court for non-support and a Jackson County warrant for second-degree burglary. He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, pending additional charges of resisting arrest for a felony.

1:47 p.m. – Officers answered questions from another agency regarding an ongoing investigation.

3:08 p.m. – Officers answered questions from another agency about an ongoing investigation.

3:10 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to possible trespassing in the 800 block of Walnut St. They were unable to contact anyone at the time but will monitor the area and conduct follow-up.

3:32 p.m. – Officers responded to possible trespassing in the 1000 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. They discovered it was the property owner.

4:15 p.m. – Officers conducted a prisoner transport to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

4:27 p.m. – A citizen called with questions about possible harassment and threats. Officers addressed their concerns.

4:50 p.m. – Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Wilson St. Both parties agreed to separate; no arrests were made.

4:52 p.m. – Officers retrieved a lost cell phone in the 600 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. The cell phone can be claimed at the Police Department.

5:42 p.m. – Officers took a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury traffic crash in the 1500 block of Hickory Dr. One vehicle backed into a parked vehicle.

6:27 p.m. – A citizen inquired about retrieving property from the property/evidence room. Officers provided assistance.

6:32 p.m. – Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1300 block of Burnam Rd.

8:40 p.m. – Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 1700 block of Derringer Dr. but were unable to locate the wanted person.

9:35 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of possible fireworks at Third St. and Grandview Ave. but did not find anything upon arrival.

Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and handled various other calls.

