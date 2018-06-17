Chillicothe Police Department to offer Citizen Police Academy

The Chillicothe Police Department is accepting applications for its first Citizen Police Academy.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports 12 applications will be accepted for the eight-week class, which will expose participants to various facets of law enforcement. The class will be held Monday nights from 6 to 8 o’clock starting July 9th.

Course topics will include traffic stops, police budgeting, investigations, defensive tactics, crime scene work, and ride alongs. The course will also include police and sheriff’s office tours.

Maples says he believes participants in the Citizen Police Academy will have a greater understanding of the department’s mission and vision and hopes that graduates of the Citizen Police Academy will become partners with the department in order to identify problems and solutions to issues that face the community.

Applications are available on the Chillicothe Police Department’s Facebook page. Applicants must at least be 18 years old and turn in their form by July 1st.

