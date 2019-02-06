Chillicothe Police Department to mobilize for “Click It or Ticket” event

The Chillicothe Police Department will join statewide law enforcement for a high visibility “Click It or Ticket” mobilization February 14th.

The purpose of the seat belt enforcement is to get more motorists to buckle up and save more lives.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports 13% of Missouri motorists do not wear a seat belt. Sixty-three percent of occupants killed in 2018 crashes in Missouri were unrestrained.

More information on Missouri seat belt usage can be found online at savemolives.com.