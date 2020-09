The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking public assistance in an investigation of property damage at the Chillicothe Country Club golf course.

The department reports the incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, September 8th, and officers are conducting follow-ups to attempt to solve the case.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police at 660-646-2121.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares