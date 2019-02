The Chillicothe Police Department reports a runaway juvenile.

The police department notes 16-year-old Lucas Cornwell was last seen Monday night around 7:30 in the 2200 block of Country Club Drive in Chillicothe. He was possibly heading to the Kansas City area.

Cornwell is described as white, six-foot-one-inch tall, and weighing 162 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.