Chillicothe Police Department responds to suicidal person and work traffic crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department report for March 18th included an individual said to be suicidal and a two-vehicle accident.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the police were contacted in the morning in reference to a suicidal woman in the 900 block of Dickinson Street who was agitated and known to be aggressive. Police Chief Jon Maples and officers responded while the department’s crisis negotiator made phone contact with the woman.

The person was taken into custody and transferred to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation. Her name was not released.

Sampsel says “great teamwork” was provided by Preferred Family Healthcare, dispatchers, the police chief, a detective, and on-duty road patrol.

Occupants of one vehicle were transported to Hedrick Medical Center with injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the evening of March 18th. A citation was also issued for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign. Sampsel reports the driver of one vehicle traveled south on Washington Street when a vehicle traveling east on Fairway Street failed to yield at a stop sign. The vehicle on Washington was struck by the other vehicle.

The names were not released of those involved in the accident.

Related