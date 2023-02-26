Chillicothe Police Department respond to report of car theft on Washington Street

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle and other items being stolen on February 24th.

Sergeant Matthew McCurry reports officers responded to a car dealership in the 300 block of Washington Street in regards to one vehicle being broken into, and another vehicle stolen. Detectives processed the scene and recovered evidence to develop their investigation.

Officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Business 36 in the evening and arrested an adult male and female for allegedly stealing from the business. The suspects were taken to the law enforcement center for processing and released on citations.

There was also a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Graves Street at night that resulted in the arrest of an adult female. McCurry reports officers conducted the stop on a vehicle that failed to yield from a driveway and nearly impacted a patrol vehicle. He says the arrest was for several traffic violations and resisting arrest after reportedly refusing to get out of the vehicle when ordered to do so. The suspect was processed at the law enforcement center and released with citations.

