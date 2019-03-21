Chillicothe Police Department responds to crash on Washington Street

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Curtis Hays reports one person sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of North Washington Street in Chillicothe Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported one of the drivers, Geraldine Huston, to Hedrick Medical Center after she reportedly complained of head, neck, and chest pain. The driver of the second vehicle, Allen Eakins, did not complain of injuries.

The crash happened as Eakins attempted to turn north onto Washington Street and pulled into the path of Huston, who traveled south on the road. The two vehicles collided, and Huston’s vehicle blocked northbound traffic.

The Highway Patrol, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services assisted Chillicothe Police officers at the scene of the crash.

(Photo Credit: Chillicothe Police Department)