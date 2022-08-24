Chillicothe Police Department respond to numerous calls including theft, vehicle accidents and a dog bite

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reports officers investigated two vehicle accidents at Polk and Washington as well as in the 600 block of Washington Street. No injuries were reported in either crash.

Chillicothe officers went to a location just east of town where a trailer had come loose from the towing vehicle and crossed all four lanes of Highway 36, coming to rest in the ditch on the north side of the westbound lanes. No other vehicles were struck and no damage was reported.

A 62-year-old resident was arrested Monday night on Elm street for an alleged parole violation regarding possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Randolph county jail.

Incidents under investigation by Chillicothe Police include tools stolen from a vehicle while parked in the 200 block of West Business 36, an individual reported a burglary and theft from a residence in the 200 block of Herriman Street. Police said a structure was entered and tools were taken.

Police received further information from a caller on a trailer stolen from a business lot at Mitchell Road and Business Highway 36.

On Monday, police took a report of several pieces of equipment stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Mitchell Road. It’s believed the thefts occurred last week. Police gathered a description of the items with information submitted to other agencies and the law enforcement computer system;

Tuesday afternoon, an officer went to Hedrick Medical Center about a person bitten by a dog. Police determined the incident occurred in Hale so the victim was advised to contact Carroll County authorities.