Chillicothe Police Department reports on two investigations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports a search warrant served in Chillicothe the morning of September 21st in reference to illegal possession of firearms led to other investigations and the arrest of a 39 year old woman.

He says police officers and Livingston County deputies served the search warrant in the 400 block of Clay Street. Other investigations it led to include felon in possession of a firearm, prostitution, and the possession of narcotics.

The woman was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

On another matter the night of September 21st, officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 200 block of Washington Street involving a man harassing business employees.

Maples says officers located the suspect in the 500 block of Paul Street, and the suspect was arrested. The man was accused of driving while revoked, and he was issued other traffic citations with burglary charges pending an investigation. The suspect was released pending a court appearance and the filing of additional charges.



Related