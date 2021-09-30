Chillicothe Police Department reports on power lines striking tractor-trailer and arrest of individual for firearm theft

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department September 29th responded to vehicle damage and a crash in which power lines were struck by a tractor-trailer truck.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports officers arrested a 23-year-old after being dispatched to the 1000 block of Graves Street in the morning in reference to vehicle damage. The suspect was processed and later released with citations of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and fourth-degree domestic assault.

The vehicle crash was on Gilbert Road the night of September 29th. Sampsel says the northbound tractor-trailer struck low-hanging power lines, which damaged utility poles and power transformers. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities came to the scene for repair. The driver and company information was obtained for a report. Information provided did not say if the driver was injured.

Sampsel adds that Grundy County authorities arrested a 23-year-old the evening of September 29th on a Livingston County warrant for felony theft of a firearm from a Chillicothe location. The suspect was transported to the law enforcement center, processed, and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Related