Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday, June 28, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service on Friday, June 28, 2024. Below is a detailed account of all activities conducted by the department throughout the day.

06:30 AM: Multiple 911 calls were made from the 900 block of Cherry Street. It was determined to be unintentional calls from a person with a mental illness.

08:18 AM: Officers provided an escort for a funeral.

09:53 AM: An Animal Control Officer (ACO) removed a deceased possum and its offspring from the 3000 block of Bel Air.

12:35 PM: ACO handled a complaint concerning multiple dogs at large in the 1100 block of Cooper. The animal owner was advised to register their animals and that they had exceeded the limitations on how many dogs they could own.

12:39 PM: Officers responded to an alarm in the 300 block of 3rd. The structure was found to be secure.

01:14 PM: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Washington. The person causing the disturbance was trespassed from the area.

01:23 PM: Officers were contacted about a parking complaint in the 500 block of Highway 36. The property owner was advised they could have the vehicle towed.

01:40 PM: Officers responded to a suicidal subject in the area of Simpson Park. The suspect had injured themselves and was taken into protective custody. A 96-hour warrant was granted for the subject to receive a mental evaluation after receiving medical care for injuries.

03:00 PM: Officers responded to a fight in the 200 block of Jackson. Neither party involved was interested in pursuing charges. No arrests were made.

04:22 PM: Officers worked a two-vehicle accident in the area of Washington and Jackson. Two people were transported for minor injuries.

06:22 PM: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. The parties involved were advised of the Missouri domestic 12-hour law.

09:03 PM: Officers took a report of property damage to a car windshield near St. Louis Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.

09:46 PM: Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriman for reports of screaming. It was determined to be a celebration in the area.

10:28 PM: Officers collected narcotics from the 900 block of Birch. The investigation continues to identify the suspect who lost the narcotics.

11:16 PM: Officers conducted a warrant service in the 400 block of Polk, resulting in the arrest of one adult male for a probation and parole warrant with an original offense of possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was transported to Grundy County.

