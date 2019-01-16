Chillicothe Police Department reminds residents of sidewalk snow removal ordinance

With the conclusion of the recent weather event, snow and ice accumulations have been deposited on the sidewalks. Chillicothe’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance requires residents and businesses to clear their adjacent public sidewalks of snow and ice in a timely manner.

Providing clear, safe sidewalks for pedestrian routes ensures access to jobs, schools, and services in the community. The snow removal ordinance helps ensure safe access for pedestrians and to make all transportation modes available as soon as possible after a snow storm.

The Chillicothe Police Department and the City of Chillicothe Code Enforcement is reminding citizens to remove the snow and ice from the sidewalks adjacent to property so children will be able to safely walk to school, the mail carriers will safely be able to deliver mail, and other pedestrians will be able to safely walk the cities sidewalks with ease.