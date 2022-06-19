Chillicothe Police Department reminds public to use fireworks safely and follow Chillicothe’s fireworks ordinance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reminds the public of the fireworks ordinance and the use of fireworks in Chillicothe.

The city ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated on July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks can be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The ordinance also says it is unlawful to manufacture fireworks in the city. It is also unlawful to possess, throw, use, explode, detonate, or shoot bottle rockets, rockets of any type and size, and any fireworks with an aerial trajectory having a cylinder or cartridge that is not intended to be completely consumed before landing.

The Chillicothe Police advise to always use fireworks safely and have adult supervision for children. Keep a garden hose or sufficient water close by in case of a fire. Use caution when shooting fireworks, watch for children in adjoining yards, and stay a safe distance away from houses. Place fireworks debris in a metal container and wet the debris or store it outside until it can be disposed of properly.

To view Chillicothe’s ordinance regarding fireworks you may click on this link.