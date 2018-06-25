Chillicothe Police Department reminds citizen of fireworks laws

The Chillicothe Police Department says each year when stands begin selling fireworks, the police department receives numerous calls of persons shooting fireworks before the Allowed dates and times.

Chillicothe city ordinance allows the use of common fireworks on July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd between 8 in the morning and 10 o’clock at night, and one hour longer on July 4th from 8 in the morning until 11 at night.

A Chillicothe ordinance states it is unlawful to possess and use rockets of any type in Chillicothe, including bottle rockets, and any aerial fireworks not intended to be completely consumed before landing. It’s also unlawful to manufacture fireworks in Chillicothe.

Safety reminders include having adult supervision for children, be cautious when using fireworks, have a garden hose or other sufficient water nearby in case of fire, place debris in a metal container and either wet the debris or store it outside until it can be properly disposed of.

Many communities, including Trenton, have similar laws in place for the protection of citizens and property so check with local law enforcement to ensure you are in compliance.

Like this: Like Loading...