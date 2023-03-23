Chillicothe Police Department receives grants totaling more than $24,000

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department has received two grants totaling more than $24,000.

The first was through the State of Missouri Local Law Enforcement Block Grant. It was for $9,961 for equipment for a new police vehicle.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports it worked to implement a patrol vehicle rotation plan to assure it provides the best vehicles available for officers to respond to calls and provide good service to citizens. The department applies for equipment through the Local Law Enforcement Block Grant to up fit new vehicles.

The second grant the Chillicothe Police Department received was through the State of Missouri American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Peace Officer Grant. It was for $14,700, and it will allow the department to buy six replacement laptops.

The department reports it also worked to implement a rotation for technology equipment to provide a better service to officers and citizens. The equipment assists officers in staying on patrol and being in neighborhoods to prevent criminal activity.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Jeremiah Grider was the project manager on the grants, and Police Chief Jon Maples was the project director.

