Chillicothe Police Department officers respond to individuals with a gun call

Local News July 26, 2018 KTTN News
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the Central School playground where it was reported that there were several subjects there with a gun.Â  At the timeÂ the call came in, itÂ was unknown to officers if the weapon was real or fake. Â 

Two individuals were taken into custody, and upon investigation,Â it was found that the gun was a real-looking handgun that shoots BB projectiles. Â 

The individuals were processed for unlawful use of a projectile weapon and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending charges by the Livingston County Prosecutor.

