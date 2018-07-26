Chillicothe Police Department officers respond to individuals with a gun call

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the Central School playground where it was reported that there were several subjects there with a gun.Â At the timeÂ the call came in, itÂ was unknown to officers if the weapon was real or fake. Â

Two individuals were taken into custody, and upon investigation,Â it was found that the gun was a real-looking handgun that shoots BB projectiles. Â

The individuals were processed for unlawful use of a projectile weapon and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending charges by the Livingston County Prosecutor.

