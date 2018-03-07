Chillicothe Police Department officers attend CIT training

Chillicothe Police Officers Kyle Fletcher, Whitney Murdock, and Brandon Johnson attended Missouri Crisis Intervention Team Training last week.

Chief Jon Maples says the training promotes and supports collaborative efforts to create and sustain effective interactions among law enforcement, mental health care professionals, individuals with behavioral health problems, families, and communities.

He notes the training also helps to reduce the stigma of behavioral health conditions. Maples adds that his goal is for the Chillicothe Police Department to be Crisis Intervention Team certified by the end of this summer.

Maples also wants to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and local mental health professionals in putting a Crisis Intervention Team Council in place.

Image Credit: Chillicothe Police Department

