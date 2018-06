The Chillicothe Police Department reports streets will be closed in Chillicothe for events this month.

Police Chief Jon Maples says Locust Street will be closed from Third Street to Ann Street the night of June 10th from 5 to 9 o’clock for a Calvary Baptist Church fundraiser.

The Silver Moon Plaza block on Webster Street from Locust Street to Washington Street will be closed the night of June 16th from 7:30 to 11 o’clock for the Livingston County Library’s Jazz Age Lawn Party.

Like this: Like Loading...