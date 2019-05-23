Chillicothe Police Department Leadership Team attends training

The Chillicothe Police Department Leadership Team went through training this week.

Police Chief Jon Maples says he led a presentation for four shift sergeants, which covered servant leadership, best practices in leading and teaching officers, and creating new innovative ideas and goals for the department.

The leadership team also attended a tactical seminar by the Calibre Press at the Kansas City, Missouri Regional Police Training Center that went over new innovative ways to teach, guide, and lead officers, which will assist the officers in serving the community in the best ways possible.

The training was also to help prepare officers for critical incidents and how to best deal with them. Maples reports the goal of the Chillicothe Police Leadership Team is to grow as a team and as a department to best serve the community.