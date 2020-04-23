Chillicothe Police Department investigates theft of six handguns at business

The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary on Wednesday morning in which firearms were allegedly stolen.

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Curtis Hays says officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a local business and discovered forced entry was made into the business. They attempted to locate a suspect or suspects in the area. The owner was contacted, responded, and reportedly told police six handguns were stolen from the business.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting the Chillicothe Police in investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 660-646-2121.

