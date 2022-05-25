Chillicothe Police Department investigates “Stick up” at a business on Washington Street and dog biting a child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an alleged “stick up” at a business in the 500 block of Washington Street on the night of May 24th.

Police Shift Supervisor Officer Jeffery Allen reports a black man was at the checkout counter and said it was a “stick up.” The person also allegedly said he was going to start a house fire.

The business’s employees and officers identified the subject, and a report was taken. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Chillicothe Police Department is also investigating a reported dog bite in the 2000 block of Washington Street on Tuesday evening.

Allen says officers discovered two children were playing with a dog, and the dog got aggressive. The dog bit one child on the face, and the child had several teeth and scratches on their face.

Allen reports the owner was notified, and the animal was quarantined.