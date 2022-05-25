Chillicothe Police Department investigates “Stick up” at a business on Washington Street and dog biting a child

Local News May 25, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an alleged “stick up” at a business in the 500 block of Washington Street on the night of May 24th.

Police Shift Supervisor Officer Jeffery Allen reports a black man was at the checkout counter and said it was a “stick up.” The person also allegedly said he was going to start a house fire.

The business’s employees and officers identified the subject, and a report was taken. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Chillicothe Police Department is also investigating a reported dog bite in the 2000 block of Washington Street on Tuesday evening.

Allen says officers discovered two children were playing with a dog, and the dog got aggressive. The dog bit one child on the face, and the child had several teeth and scratches on their face.

Allen reports the owner was notified, and the animal was quarantined.

Post Views: 110
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.