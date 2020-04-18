Chillicothe Police Department investigates child molestation

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports the department investigated five child victim cases this week, however, few details were released.

The Detective Division is investigating the cases with assistance from the Patrol Division. The Detective and Patrol divisions have conducted a child sex crime recently. The police department also worked with partner agencies, such as the Children’s Division and North Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center.

A probable cause statement was submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney, in one investigation, indicates formal charges were filed. A warrant was issued by the Livingston County Courts, and an arrest was made on the case on child molestation charges.

Corey Stiner (no address given) has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree child molestation. His bond is $50,000 cash only, with conditions of no contact with the victim and Supervision Services.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Maples reports the police department is focusing on keeping its officers and the community safe by taking protective measures. He says officers and sometimes dispatchers wear masks and gloves. Officers also try to maintain social distancing when possible.

The Chillicothe Police have been using ultraviolet light to disinfect patrol cars and the building once a week. The Chillicothe Fire Department owns the UV light, and Maples says the fire department has “been gracious” in letting the police use it.

