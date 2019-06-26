Chillicothe Police Department has new E-911 communications officer

The Chillicothe Police Department has a new E-911 communications officer in Andrew Perkins, who was born and raised in Chillicothe and graduated in 2002.

Perkins graduated from Missouri Western State University of Saint Joseph with an emphasis in management and was a 911 dispatcher at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for more than three years.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports Perkins is “very excited” to serve Chillicothe and Livingston County residents, and he is “very happy” to be part of a police department that “cares about its community.