Chillicothe Police Department deals with convoluted traffic stop

Detective Michael Smith of the Chillicothe Police Department reports two individuals have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in Livingston County following an incident Sunday.

Officers attempted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Chillicothe, but the vehicle continued west onto South Street, then south on Graves Street, and west on Olive Street before stopping, which caused officers to become suspicious.

Officers made contact with a 39-year-old female and her 32-year-old male passenger and learned the female had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation after the stop caused the officers to become suspicious of possible drug activity so an officer with a K-9 responded to the scene.

Smith reports the Brookfield Police Department K-9 and its handler arrived at the scene, and the K-9 alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle yielded evidence consistent with the sale of narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, the police chief, detective, and officers reportedly learned the woman hid narcotics on her body and officers then advised the woman of the allegation, but she denied and refused to cooperate. Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant to retrieve the narcotics from her body. Smith says a search of the woman by a female officer yielded a bag of crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.

The female driver and male passenger were arrested and are being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The Chillicothe Police Department expressed appreciation to Livingston County Judge James Valbracht, Prosecutor Adam Warren, and the Brookfield Police Department for its K-9 and sergeant.