Video: Chillicothe Police Department conducts MILO training

The Chillicothe Police Department conducted training with the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives Training Simulator this week.

The department reports MILO is a response to a resistance training tool, which simulates real-life, potentially fatal situations law enforcement officers encounter on duty. Participants are equipped with tools officers would normally find on their duty belt, including a firearm, taser, and can of mace, however, the tools are adapted for the program, such as the firearm shooting a laser at an intended target on a video screen instead of firing real bullets. MILO scenarios are fast-paced and include domestic violence, traffic stop, search warrant service, pursuit, and altercation scenarios.

The City of Chillicothe’s insurance, the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association and the police conduct the training annually.

The police invited Chillicothe administration to participate this year to see what officers encounter. Mayor Theresa Kelly, City Clerk Roze Frampton, City Auditor Hannah Fletcher, and City Administrator Darin Chappell attended.

The Chillicothe Police Department notes properly training officers helps achieve the goal of keeping people safe.