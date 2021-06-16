Chillicothe Police Department busy with assault at water park, person that was “lost and confused,” and arrests on Alexander Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police officers took reports of an assault at the Chilli Bay Water Park, an apparently lost and confused person in the 700 block of Elm Street, and a disturbance in the 1400 block of Alexander Street on June 15.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel says two juveniles assaulted each other at the water park, and then a 35-year-old parent assaulted one of the juveniles. They were contacted and reported to the police department. The parent involved was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold in lieu of charges of assault and abuse of a child. The juvenile authorities were notified.

Sampsel explains the person who was said to be lost and confused was reported by the person’s son. Officers provided a courtesy ride to a motel in the 500 block of Business 36. Emergency services came to the scene to check on the person, and the subject was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation. The person was released and taken back to lodging. Sampsel notes the son was advised.

Officers made contact with residents in the 1400 block of Alexander Street. One person allegedly fled from officers into Danner Park, and that person was apprehended. A second person was located at a residence and taken into custody on two Brookfield warrants. Sampsel reports the person who resisted officers was cited for resisting arrest or detention by fleeing and released. The subject of the warrants was released after an appearance bond was posted.

