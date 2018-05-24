Chillicothe Police Department bust six on drug offenses

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the arrest of six individuals on drug offenses as the result of a search warrant Tuesday night and an investigation Wednesday morning.

Chief John Maples reports officers arrested three individuals Tuesday after the police department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and K9 Zaki executed a search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Hereford Street.

The search warrant yielded the seizure of numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and an abundance of ammunition.

Maples reports officers arrested 29 year old Phillip Early on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, 23 year old Shannon Hamilton on one count of possession of a controlled substance, and 26 year old Dalton Case on one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance.

Maples says the three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with Earley’s bond set at $25,000 cash only, Cases’s at $15,000 cash only, and Hamilton’s at $5,000 cash only. Detective Michael Smith and officers attempted to locate a wanted individual at the residence about earlier Tuesday night when they were alerted to evidence of drug use.

Officers secured the residence, and that is when a Livingston County search warrant was applied for and granted at the request of the homeowner. Maples reports the other two drug arrests were made Wednesday after officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street in reference to drug activity.

An investigation lead to the arrest of 38-year-old Shay Mace and 36-year-old Matthew Lee for drug possession and use. Both were later charged in Livingston County.

Online court information shows Mace’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only yet no information was found online for Lee’s charge.

