Chillicothe Police Department begins investigation into sexual misconduct, enticement of a minor

The Chillicothe Police Department began an investigation Tuesday on sexual misconduct, statutory rape, sodomy, and enticement of a minor.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports Chillicothe School staff contacted officers in reference to an allegation by a juvenile female in reference to the enticement of a minor while at home.

Officers of the police department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 200 block of East Polk Street on Wednesday and seized several items to assist in the case, including clothing, furniture, and electronics.

Maples says this is an active investigation, and more search warrants are being sought, interviews are proceeding, and communication with the Livingston County prosecutor will continue.

The Chillicothe Police are working with the Livingston County Children’s Division, North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

