Chillicothe Police Department arrest man driving through yards

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of a man who allegedly was driving through yards in the 700 block of Cowgill in Chillicothe.

Officers Friday night arrested 65-year-old Sidney Leroy McNally of Chillicothe has been charged with a felony of driving while intoxicated, chronic offender. Bond is $50,000 cash pending his appearance in the Associate Division of Livingston County circuit court.

Chillicothe police also accused NcNally of operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was revoked, property damage, and peace disturbance.

If released from custody, McNally is not to consume alcohol or enter an establishment where alcohol is for sale. Following his arrest, McNally was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail of Pattonsburg.

Like this: Like Loading...