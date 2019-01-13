The Chillicothe Police Department announces the employment of a new officer.

The department reports Jeff Allen’s goal is to assist, protect, and serve the community and visitors of Chillicothe. He also wants to get to know the residents and help solve problems.

Allen, who was born and raised in Sedalia, joined the Missouri National Guard in 2009 and was a Military Occupations Specialist as a military police officer. He attended and graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia in 2013 before beginning his career at the Carrollton Police Department.