Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, July1, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department answered a total of 86 calls for service on July 1, 2024. Below are the activities reported by the department.

At 1:11 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about parking trailers on city streets. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 4:34 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department about their missing dog. Officers spoke with the citizen, who later arrived at the Police Department, and their dog was returned to them.

At 7:41 a.m., a citizen arrived at the Police Department to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

At 9:08 a.m., the Animal Control Officer (ACO) removed a raccoon caught in a trap in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Ave.

At 9:09 a.m., the ACO was dispatched to a lost cat at Wise and Vine Streets. The ACO was unable to locate the cat at that time.

At 9:22 a.m., a citizen arrived at the Police Department with lost property. Officers took the property and attempted to locate the owner.

At 9:40 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department to inquire about their lost property. The citizen was informed their property had not been turned in to the Police Department.

At 9:46 a.m., the ACO was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 1200 block of Cooper St. The ACO spoke with the dog owner.

At 10:12 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about retrieving their property. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 11:39 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about a towed vehicle. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 12:31 p.m., a citizen arrived at the Police Department to retrieve property from the property/evidence room. Officers spoke with the citizen, and the property was returned.

At 1:17 p.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about the location of their vehicle. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 1:46 p.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about possible fraud. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 3:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to trash in a yard from a neighbor in the 400 block of Williams St. Officers responded, contacted the owner of the trash, who then removed it from the neighbor’s yard.

At 3:21 p.m., officers took a report of stealing in the 3100 block of U.S. 65 Hwy. The investigation is ongoing.

At 5:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Fair St. Officers responded, and the incident was resolved.

At 5:17 p.m., a citizen arrived at the Police Department with lost property. Officers took the property, were able to locate and contact the owner, and the property was returned.

At 5:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible wanted person in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers responded but were unable to locate the person.

At 5:51 p.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about child custody. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 7:47 p.m., officers served an involuntary detention warrant in the 400 block of Calhoun St. The person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

At 9:12 p.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about the fireworks ordinance. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 10:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 200 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers responded and assisted the person.

