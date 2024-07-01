Chillicothe Police Department activity report for weekend of June 29-30 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 72 calls for service over the weekend of June 29 and June 30, 2024. The following details each activity reported by the department:

Saturday, June 29, 2024

6:58 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Mitchell for a business alarm. It was determined to be a false alarm.

10:14 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle was recovered by officers in the 400 block of 3rd Street. The owner has not been identified.

11:39 a.m.: Officers received a report of dogs at large in the 1600 block of Polk Street. The dogs could not be captured, and the information was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer for further follow-up.

9:02 p.m.: Officers responded to the 2800 block of Hornet Road for suspicious activity. No subjects or criminal activity were observed.

Additionally, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 35 calls for service on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

6:45 a.m.: Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of suspicious activity. The subjects had left the area before officers arrived.

10:09 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a group of subjects fighting in the parking lot in the 200 block of Washington Street. The subjects had left the area by the time officers arrived. Officers later located the subjects, but no victims wanted to pursue charges.

4:30 p.m.: During a traffic stop near the intersection of Walnut and Ann Street, one subject was arrested for driving while revoked. The subject was cited and released with a court date.

5:12 p.m.: Officers responded to the 400 block of Dickinson Street for a report of a barking dog. The dog could not be located.

10:26 p.m.: Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington Street for a report of a dog running at large. The dog was caught and later returned to its owner.

