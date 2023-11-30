Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department has released a comprehensive report detailing activities for Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The day was marked by a series of events, ranging from routine traffic stops and business checks to responding to various calls for service. In total, officers responded to 81 calls throughout the day.

At 3:08 a.m., officers assisted Emergency Services with traffic control at a residential fire on Jansen Avenue, specifically in the 800 block.

A well-being check was conducted at 11:48 a.m. for an individual in a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Officers arrived at the scene but found the vehicle empty.

At 11:51 a.m., officers investigated a report of a potential low-hanging service supply line on Polk Street, between State and Sunset Streets. No low-hanging cables were found.

At 1:00 p.m., an officer attended to court duties at the Courthouse. During this time, an individual surrendered themselves on an active Livingston County warrant, was processed at the police department, posted bond, and was subsequently released.

At 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check near Ryan Lane and Brunswick Street. A subject found urinating in public and appearing intoxicated resisted arrest but was eventually subdued, processed, cited, and released.

At 5:20 p.m., officers attempted a welfare check in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive but were unable to make contact with the concerned individual.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Washington Street at 8:28 p.m. for a reported theft. However, upon investigation, it was determined that no crime had been committed.