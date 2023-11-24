Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department, located at 613 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO, reported a busy day on Wednesday, November 22, handling various incidents across the city.

Apart from these incidents, Chillicothe officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to a total of 114 calls for service throughout the day.

Early in the morning at 1:26 a.m., officers spoke with a citizen in the department’s lobby about an ongoing investigation. Later, at 7:33 a.m., they attended to a two-vehicle collision at Polk Street and Fair Street, resulting in no injuries.

A curious case unfolded at 9:58 a.m. when a citizen reported his vehicle stolen and then returned, choosing not to press charges. Shortly after, at 10:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Business 36 Highway for a commercial burglary alarm, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Continuing the day, officers investigated a report of a vehicle speeding along the northern city limits on US 65 at 11:06 a.m., but they did not locate any vehicles matching the description. Another traffic-related incident occurred at 12:26 p.m. on the 1200 block of Washington Street, involving a two-vehicle crash with no injuries reported.

At 12:57 p.m., officers responded to a complaint about barking dogs on the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue, which ceased upon arrival. Animal Control was then called to the 1000 block of 3rd Street at 1:53 p.m. to address a vicious dog report.

Later in the afternoon, at 3:48 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Graves Street was received, but the vehicle had departed before officers arrived. At 4:52 p.m., a citizen contacted the department regarding an earlier reported assault.

In the evening, officers managed a situation involving a deer struck by a vehicle on the 2700 block of Washington Street at 7:14 p.m. The officers dispatched the deer and did not file a report. The day concluded with officers answering a citizen’s questions about repossession at 9:02 p.m.

For more information, contact Sergeant Preston Sandner, Shift Supervisor, at 660-646-2121 or toll-free at 1-877-646-2185.