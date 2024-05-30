Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 76 calls for service on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Below is a detailed account of the day’s activities:

6:32 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 700 block of Clay Street. The investigation is ongoing.

8:58 a.m. – Officers arrested a 39-year-old female for violating an order of protection in the 700 block of Webster Street. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the filing of formal charges.

9:38 a.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the details to further the investigation.

9:38 a.m. – A separate call was received with information about a wanted person. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information.

10:58 a.m. – Officers took a report of stolen property at the Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

11:16 a.m. – A citizen inquired about an arrested person. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:18 a.m. – A citizen called regarding a previously reported incident. Officers answered their questions.

12:46 p.m. – A citizen had questions about an ongoing investigation. Officers responded and provided answers.

1:32 p.m. – A citizen inquired about a citation. Officers spoke with them and answered their questions.

1:36 p.m. – Officers discussed landlord/tenant laws with a citizen at the Police Department, determining the issue to be civil.

1:55 p.m. – A citizen called to speak with the Animal Control Officer about setting out a trap. The Animal Control Officer will follow up with the citizen.

2:24 p.m. – Officers arrested a 37-year-old male on an active arrest warrant for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the 500 block of Corporate Drive. He was unable to post the $5,000 cash-only bond and was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:39 p.m. – A citizen asked about the shelf life of ammunition. Officers provided the necessary information.

2:47 p.m. – A citizen inquired about animals. The Animal Control Officer answered their questions.

2:48 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of Webster Street. They found juveniles playing in the fountains at Silver Moon Plaza. Officers instructed them to stop, and they complied.

3:03 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department to retrieve property from the evidence/property room. Officers facilitated the return of their property.

3:14 p.m. – A citizen had questions about child custody. Officers provided the necessary information.

3:16 p.m. – A citizen inquired about lost or stolen property. Officers provided answers to their questions.

4:05 p.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the information for follow-up.

4:41 p.m. – Officers transported a prisoner to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

5:47 p.m. – Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 100 block of Vine Street and determined there was no emergency.

8:19 p.m. – Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1200 block of Webster Street. They found the person was okay and did not need assistance.

Officers also conducted traffic stops and business checks.

