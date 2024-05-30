Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 76 calls for service on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Below is a detailed account of the day’s activities:

6:32 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 700 block of Clay Street. The investigation is ongoing.

8:58 a.m. – Officers arrested a 39-year-old female for violating an order of protection in the 700 block of Webster Street. She was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the filing of formal charges.

9:38 a.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the details to further the investigation.

9:38 a.m. – A separate call was received with information about a wanted person. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information.

10:58 a.m. – Officers took a report of stolen property at the Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

11:16 a.m. – A citizen inquired about an arrested person. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:18 a.m. – A citizen called regarding a previously reported incident. Officers answered their questions.

12:46 p.m. – A citizen had questions about an ongoing investigation. Officers responded and provided answers.

1:32 p.m. – A citizen inquired about a citation. Officers spoke with them and answered their questions.

1:36 p.m. – Officers discussed landlord/tenant laws with a citizen at the Police Department, determining the issue to be civil.

1:55 p.m. – A citizen called to speak with the Animal Control Officer about setting out a trap. The Animal Control Officer will follow up with the citizen.

2:24 p.m. – Officers arrested a 37-year-old male on an active arrest warrant for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the 500 block of Corporate Drive. He was unable to post the $5,000 cash-only bond and was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:39 p.m. – A citizen asked about the shelf life of ammunition. Officers provided the necessary information.

2:47 p.m. – A citizen inquired about animals. The Animal Control Officer answered their questions.

2:48 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of Webster Street. They found juveniles playing in the fountains at Silver Moon Plaza. Officers instructed them to stop, and they complied.

3:03 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department to retrieve property from the evidence/property room. Officers facilitated the return of their property.

3:14 p.m. – A citizen had questions about child custody. Officers provided the necessary information.

3:16 p.m. – A citizen inquired about lost or stolen property. Officers provided answers to their questions.

4:05 p.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the information for follow-up.

4:41 p.m. – Officers transported a prisoner to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

5:47 p.m. – Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 100 block of Vine Street and determined there was no emergency.

8:19 p.m. – Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1200 block of Webster Street. They found the person was okay and did not need assistance.

Officers also conducted traffic stops and business checks.

