Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

On Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 108 calls for service. The following is a detailed account of all activities handled by the officers throughout the day.

At 2:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress in the 400 block of Vine St. Upon arrival, officers determined there was no crime, and no report was filed.

At 6:21 a.m., the department received a call regarding a possible active assault. Officers found that the incident was occurring in another jurisdiction and advised the caller to contact the appropriate agency.

At 7:26 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of N. Washington St. It was confirmed that there was no emergency.

At 8:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of possible harassment in the 200 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. No report was filed after the officers’ response.

At 8:46 a.m., a citizen inquired about the status of pets belonging to an arrested individual. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) provided the necessary information.

At 9:04 a.m., officers took a report of an assault in the 200 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. The investigation is ongoing.

At 9:07 a.m., officers were dispatched for a well-being check in the 400 block of Webster St. They were initially unable to make contact, but the individual was later reached by phone and required no assistance.

At 11:45 a.m., a citizen visited the police department with questions about child custody. Officers determined the matter was civil.

At 11:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to investigate possible counterfeit money in the 500 block of N. Washington St. No report was filed.

At 12:20 p.m., the ACO responded to a call about an excess of cats in the 200 block of Polk St. The officer was unable to contact anyone at the time, and follow-up will be conducted.

At 12:40 p.m., officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of E. Jackson St. but were unable to make contact.

At 12:45 p.m., the ACO was dispatched to locate a dog running at large around Calhoun St. and Walnut St. but was unsuccessful in finding the dog.

At 12:52 p.m., the ACO was called to handle a feral cat in a trailer in the 600 block of Cowgill St. Contact with the responsible party was not made, and follow-up will be performed.

At 1:29 p.m., a citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the information for further follow-up.

At 4:01 p.m., a citizen inquired about a dog, and the ACO answered their questions.

At 4:44 p.m., a citizen sought advice regarding a power of attorney. Officers clarified it was a civil matter and referred the individual to an attorney.

At 5:50 p.m., a citizen reported a structure fire. It was determined that the fire was in another jurisdiction, and the relevant authorities were notified.

At 5:59 p.m., a citizen provided information related to an ongoing investigation. Officers recorded the information for follow-up.

At 9:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate a consistent beeping noise in the 1400 block of Alexander St. It was identified as a testing device for the internet.

At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to juveniles climbing on equipment in the 1300 block of N. Washington St. The juveniles were spoken to and left the area without incident.

At 11:53 p.m., a citizen reported a possibly suicidal individual. Officers determined the person was in another jurisdiction and notified the appropriate agency.

Throughout the day, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and responded to various calls, providing a total of 108 services.

Related