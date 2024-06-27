Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 111 calls for service on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The following is an account of the activities handled by the officers throughout the day.

1:05 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 700 block of S. Washington St. Upon arrival, it was determined that there was no emergency.

1:46 a.m. – Officers responded to a report of dogs running at large in the 1600 block of Polk St. Despite a thorough search, the dogs could not be located.

5:17 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to investigate suspicious activity at Trenton Rd. and Alexander St. No suspicious activity was found.

8:47 a.m. – Officers received a report of stealing at the Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing.

9:23 a.m. – Lost property was turned in at the Police Department. The owner was contacted and retrieved their belongings.

9:38 a.m. – A citizen called with questions for the Animal Control Officer (ACO) regarding an investigation. The ACO provided the necessary information.

9:47 a.m. – A citizen inquired about possible stealing. Officers addressed the citizen’s concerns and provided answers.

10:25 a.m. – A citizen came to the Police Department to claim their lost property, which was returned to them.

10:36 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to Gravesville Park to address a transient individual. The person was informed of the park hours.

10:39 a.m. – Another inquiry for the ACO was addressed over the phone by the ACO.

10:56 a.m. – Officers conducted a well-being check at Webster and Locust Sts. The individual was located and assisted.

11:17 a.m. – A domestic disturbance in the lobby of the Police Department was determined to be verbal. The parties were separated with no arrests made.

11:48 a.m. – Officers responded to a report of stealing in the 100 block of Crescent Dr. The investigation is ongoing.

11:50 a.m. – A citizen had questions about parking in the 1300 block of Locust St., which officers answered.

11:53 a.m. – Questions regarding retrieving property from the property/evidence room were answered for a citizen.

12:28 p.m. – A citizen inquired about an ongoing investigation. Officers provided the necessary information.

12:39 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a possible theft in the 1700 block of Locust St. The property was located and returned to the owner.

12:59 p.m. – Officers assisted in the exchange of information following a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on private property.

2:03 p.m. – Officers responded to a possible assault in the 200 block of Slack St. No report was filed.

2:21 p.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the information for follow-up.

3:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a dog bite incident involving a child in the 400 block of Vine St. The dog was surrendered to the ACO, and the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services assisted.

3:33 p.m. – Officers investigated possible drug activity in the 200 block of N. Washington St. but found nothing.

3:48 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a possible fraud case in the 500 block of N. Washington St. The investigation continues.

3:56 p.m. – Officers addressed a citizen’s questions about possible trespassing.

4:24 p.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation at the Police Department. Officers documented the information for follow-up.

9:00 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of possible threats in the 400 block of Polk St. No report was filed.

9:17 p.m. – A citizen called with questions about harassment and stealing. Officers determined the issue to be a civil matter.

