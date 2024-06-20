Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Chillicothe Police Activity Report June 20, 2024 KTTN News
Chillicothe Police Activity Report
Share To Your Social Network
             

On June 19, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 54 calls for service.

The activities of the day are as follows:

9:36 a.m. – A citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about parking. Officers spoke with the citizen and provided the necessary information.

11:23 a.m. – Another agency called with questions regarding an ongoing investigation. Officers addressed the inquiries.

11:39 a.m. – A citizen inquired about towing vehicles from private property. Officers explained that vehicles could be towed at the owner’s expense.

12:19 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a private property motor vehicle crash in the 800 block of South Washington Street. They assisted in the exchange of information. No report was taken.

12:49 p.m. – A citizen asked about retrieving property from the property/evidence room. Officers provided the needed information.

1:34 p.m. – Officers responded to another private property motor vehicle crash, this time in the 200 block of South Washington Street. They assisted in the exchange of information. No report was taken.

1:49 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash at South Washington Street and Ryan Lane. Two vehicles were towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.

1:52 p.m. – Another agency provided information for an investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

1:56 p.m. – Officers took a report of counterfeit money and fraud in the 700 block of Locust Street. The investigation is ongoing.

3:00 p.m. – A citizen called to inquire about lost property. They were informed that their property had not been turned in to the Police Department.

3:42 p.m. – A citizen inquired about a vehicle parked on private property. Officers informed the citizen that the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.

7:03 p.m. – Officers took a report of property damage in the 600 block of Clay Street. The investigation is ongoing.

8:41 p.m. – A citizen called with questions about a property dispute. Officers determined the incident was civil.

10:55 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Clay Street. No criminal activity was discovered at that time.

Post Views: 183

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com