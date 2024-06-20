Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

On June 19, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 54 calls for service.

The activities of the day are as follows:

9:36 a.m. – A citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about parking. Officers spoke with the citizen and provided the necessary information.

11:23 a.m. – Another agency called with questions regarding an ongoing investigation. Officers addressed the inquiries.

11:39 a.m. – A citizen inquired about towing vehicles from private property. Officers explained that vehicles could be towed at the owner’s expense.

12:19 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a private property motor vehicle crash in the 800 block of South Washington Street. They assisted in the exchange of information. No report was taken.

12:49 p.m. – A citizen asked about retrieving property from the property/evidence room. Officers provided the needed information.

1:34 p.m. – Officers responded to another private property motor vehicle crash, this time in the 200 block of South Washington Street. They assisted in the exchange of information. No report was taken.

1:49 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash at South Washington Street and Ryan Lane. Two vehicles were towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.

1:52 p.m. – Another agency provided information for an investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

1:56 p.m. – Officers took a report of counterfeit money and fraud in the 700 block of Locust Street. The investigation is ongoing.

3:00 p.m. – A citizen called to inquire about lost property. They were informed that their property had not been turned in to the Police Department.

3:42 p.m. – A citizen inquired about a vehicle parked on private property. Officers informed the citizen that the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.

7:03 p.m. – Officers took a report of property damage in the 600 block of Clay Street. The investigation is ongoing.

8:41 p.m. – A citizen called with questions about a property dispute. Officers determined the incident was civil.

10:55 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Clay Street. No criminal activity was discovered at that time.

