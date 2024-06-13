Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department answered 67 calls for service on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, handling a variety of incidents throughout the day. The following are detailed accounts of all activities.

At 6:58 a.m., officers arrested a 44-year-old male on an active arrest warrant from Caldwell County for non-support following a traffic stop at Springhill Street and Walnut Street. The male was transported to the Police Department, where he posted bond and was released with a new court date.

At 7:52 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department about kittens at Polk Street and State Street. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) spoke with the citizen and provided assistance.

At 8:44 a.m., a citizen provided information regarding drug activity. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

At 8:54 a.m., a citizen provided information regarding an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

At 9:45 a.m., the ACO was dispatched to an injured raccoon in the 1100 block of Clay Street. The ACO assisted in removing the raccoon from the resident’s yard.

At 10:34 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about a possibly fraudulent piece of mail they received. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 11:51 a.m., the ACO was dispatched to a dog running at large in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. The ACO was unable to locate the dog at that time.

At 12:24 p.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about retrieving property from the property/evidence room. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a child locked in a bathroom in the 800 block of State Street. A locksmith was contacted, and officers responded. The child was found to be safe.

At 2:21 p.m., a citizen provided information regarding an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the citizen and took the information for follow-up.

At 3:37 p.m., the ACO was dispatched to check on possibly neglected dogs in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. The ACO did not discover any neglect at that time and will continue to monitor the area.

At 4:20 p.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about city ordinances. Officers spoke with the citizen and answered their questions.

At 4:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. Officers responded, and the person agreed to move their vehicle.

At 4:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a property line dispute in the 10 block of Walnut Street. Officers informed the parties that it was a civil matter and advised them to conduct a survey.

At 5:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a well-being check at Gravesville Park. Officers contacted the person, who was found to be okay and did not need assistance.

At 5:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Locust Street. The vehicle was discovered to have been stolen out of Brookfield. Officers contacted the Brookfield Police Department and assisted them in retrieving the vehicle.

At 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to remove a wild animal from a yard in the 200 block of Brunswick Street.

At 8:33 p.m., another agency called the Police Department with questions about an ongoing investigation. Officers spoke with the agency and answered their questions.

At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to possible threats in the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue. Officers determined that no crime had occurred.

