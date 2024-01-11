Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, January 10, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department was actively maintaining law and order throughout the city. Beyond these incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and continued with numerous investigations. The Chillicothe Police Department received 71 calls for service on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.

Some of the highlights on Wednesday included:

11:03 AM: Officers responded to a parking complaint on the 500 block of Cherry Street. The vehicle found parked on private property, led to officers advising the business of their right to tow the vehicle if necessary.

11:14 AM: A report of a careless and imprudent (C&I) driver on the 1000 block of Graves Street prompted a police response. Officers issued a warning to the driver after making contact.

2:02 PM: In response to a parking complaint near Clay and Sunset, officers spoke with the owner, who agreed to move their trailer.

2:13 PM: Officers attended the 1400 block of Clay Street for a check well-being call but were unable to make contact with the subject.

2:47 PM: A property damage incident occurred on the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. A vehicle struck a low-hanging wire, causing damage to a residence. Officers facilitated the exchange of necessary information after locating the vehicle.

3:49 PM: Police were called to a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of Clay Street. It was determined to be a verbal dispute. The male subject, who was heavily intoxicated, agreed to spend the night at a different residence, and officers provided transportation.

4:29 PM: An attempted well-being check in the 1500 block of Locust Street resulted in no contact with the subject.