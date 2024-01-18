Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Chillicothe Police Activity Report
Activities included traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and ongoing investigation follow-ups. In total, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service on January 17th, 2024.

05:21 AM – The evidence custodian conducted business in the evidence room.

09:27 AM – Officers fingerprinted a suspect following a court appearance.

10:18 AM – Detectives received contact from an external agency about a potential crime in Chillicothe. The investigation is ongoing.

10:49 AM – Officers conducted fingerprinting for another suspect post-court appearance.

11:33 AM – Officers assisted with inquiries about the location of a towed vehicle.

12:36 PM – Court duties were carried out by officers at the Livingston Co. Courthouse.

01:15 PM – Officers investigated a property dispute on the 200 block of 3rd Street. It is currently deemed a civil matter.

01:18 PM – A parking complaint was resolved by officers in the 1700 block of Jennings Ave.

02:24 PM – The Law Enforcement Center received reports of lost property.

05:01 PM – Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Graves. A person was reportedly looking into various cars. The suspect was not located.

06:56 PM – Officers advised on a property dispute, confirming it as a civil matter.

08:49 PM – Officers assisted in reuniting a lost dog with its owner in the 300 block of 3rd Street.

