Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Activities included traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and ongoing investigation follow-ups. In total, the Chillicothe Police Department received 80 calls for service on January 17th, 2024.
05:21 AM – The evidence custodian conducted business in the evidence room.
09:27 AM – Officers fingerprinted a suspect following a court appearance.
10:18 AM – Detectives received contact from an external agency about a potential crime in Chillicothe. The investigation is ongoing.
10:49 AM – Officers conducted fingerprinting for another suspect post-court appearance.
11:33 AM – Officers assisted with inquiries about the location of a towed vehicle.
12:36 PM – Court duties were carried out by officers at the Livingston Co. Courthouse.
01:15 PM – Officers investigated a property dispute on the 200 block of 3rd Street. It is currently deemed a civil matter.
01:18 PM – A parking complaint was resolved by officers in the 1700 block of Jennings Ave.
02:24 PM – The Law Enforcement Center received reports of lost property.
05:01 PM – Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Graves. A person was reportedly looking into various cars. The suspect was not located.
06:56 PM – Officers advised on a property dispute, confirming it as a civil matter.
08:49 PM – Officers assisted in reuniting a lost dog with its owner in the 300 block of 3rd Street.