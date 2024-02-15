Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department has released its activity report for Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, detailing a range of community and law enforcement efforts throughout the day.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 81 calls for service on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.

At 08:16 AM, officers successfully reunited a wandering dog with its owner in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.

Following this, at 08:34 AM, personnel were present at the courthouse to perform court duties. Officers made a community appearance at the Bishop Hogan Early Learning Center.

At 09:22 AM, a search operation was conducted for a wanted fugitive in the 200 block of Samuel Street; however, the suspect remained at large.

At 09:31 AM, officers responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of Cowgill, finding the individual in question to be unharmed.

At 11:11 AM, the recovery of records in the 2700 block of Washington aided in advancing a current investigation.

A similar well-being check at 11:57 AM in the 1700 block of Morningside confirmed the safety of another community member.

At 03:29 PM, a pedestrian check near Jackson and Vine Street clarified a misunderstanding with an individual who believed they had an active arrest warrant.

Shortly thereafter, at 03:33 PM, officers addressed a domestic disturbance at Sunset and Webster, managing to de-escalate the situation by separating the parties involved.

At 05:15 PM, an attempt to serve a warrant in the 900 block of Vine Street revealed the suspect was already in custody.

At 07:57 PM, a report of a potentially suicidal individual from Linn County led officers to conduct extensive searches across Chillicothe, although the individual was not located.

Concluding the day’s activities, at 08:56 PM, a parking complaint in the 900 block of Elm Street was resolved.

Related