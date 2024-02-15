Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Chillicothe Police Activity Report February 15, 2024February 15, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Chillicothe Police Activity Report
Share To Your Social Network
          

The Chillicothe Police Department has released its activity report for Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, detailing a range of community and law enforcement efforts throughout the day.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 81 calls for service on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.

At 08:16 AM, officers successfully reunited a wandering dog with its owner in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.

Following this, at 08:34 AM, personnel were present at the courthouse to perform court duties. Officers made a community appearance at the Bishop Hogan Early Learning Center.

At 09:22 AM, a search operation was conducted for a wanted fugitive in the 200 block of Samuel Street; however, the suspect remained at large.

At 09:31 AM, officers responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of Cowgill, finding the individual in question to be unharmed.

At 11:11 AM, the recovery of records in the 2700 block of Washington aided in advancing a current investigation.

A similar well-being check at 11:57 AM in the 1700 block of Morningside confirmed the safety of another community member.

At 03:29 PM, a pedestrian check near Jackson and Vine Street clarified a misunderstanding with an individual who believed they had an active arrest warrant.

Shortly thereafter, at 03:33 PM, officers addressed a domestic disturbance at Sunset and Webster, managing to de-escalate the situation by separating the parties involved.

At 05:15 PM, an attempt to serve a warrant in the 900 block of Vine Street revealed the suspect was already in custody.

At 07:57 PM, a report of a potentially suicidal individual from Linn County led officers to conduct extensive searches across Chillicothe, although the individual was not located.

Concluding the day’s activities, at 08:56 PM, a parking complaint in the 900 block of Elm Street was resolved.

 

 

Post Views: 129

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.