Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department, located at 613 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO, has released its activity report for Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The report details the various incidents handled by the department throughout the day.

At 00:55 a.m., officers patrolling near Danner Park observed a vehicle with two occupants, including a juvenile. The juvenile was given a ride home and a warning for curfew violation.

At 04:01 a.m., officers conducted a well-being check on an individual in the 1800 block of 3rd St. Contact was made, and the individual was confirmed to be okay.

Animal Control responded at 09:07 a.m. to a report of a dog tied to a chain on Jennifer Ln. However, the dog was no longer present upon arrival. Later, at 09:28 a.m., Animal Control assisted an individual with a 3-wheeler stuck in a ditch near Commercial St. and Bridge St.

Officers dealt with an intoxicated male yelling in the middle of the road in the 10 block of Jennifer Ln. at 11:34 a.m. The individual complied with the officers’ advice to return home.

A vehicle incident on US 36 Highway was addressed at 12:26 p.m., where a driver, experiencing a medical emergency, was assisted by paramedics after spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle.

Officers provided legal advice at 12:52 p.m. to a citizen inquiring about retrieving personal property.

A wellbeing check was conducted at 01:46 p.m. in the 500 block of Jackson St., and the individual was found to be fine.

At 03:54 p.m., officers responded to a trespassing report in the 200 block of W Business 36. The suspect was arrested after refusing to comply with officers.

Officers handled a verbal domestic dispute on Mohawk Rd. at 4:09 p.m., deescalating the situation and informing the parties about the Missouri Domestic 12-Hour Rule.

At 05:54 p.m., officers investigated a reported dead animal at 3rd St. and Washington St. but found no carcass.

A suspicious item reported in the 500 block of Jackson St. at 06:40 p.m. was deemed non-suspicious and legal by the officers.

Officers advised a citizen about addressing juvenile theft at 07:07 p.m.

A traffic stop at 07:53 p.m. in the 600 block of W Business 36 Highway led to the arrest of a female driver for driving with a suspended license.

Officers responded to a report of a potentially suicidal juvenile in the 1200 block of Sunset Ave. at 08:15 p.m., providing guidance to the parents.

Throughout the day, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and responded to 113 calls for service.