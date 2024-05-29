Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 79 calls for service on May 28, 2024. Below is a detailed account of the department’s activities throughout the day.

9:01 a.m.: Another agency contacted the Police Department with questions about an ongoing cybercrime investigation. Officers provided the necessary information.

9:07 a.m.: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) spoke with a citizen over the phone regarding questions about kittens. The ACO addressed their concerns.

9:30 a.m.: A citizen called to provide information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the information for further action.

9:55 a.m.: Officers were dispatched for a well-being check on unattended children in the 1700 block of Fair Street. Upon arrival, officers could not locate anyone. They will continue to monitor the area.

10:40 a.m.: A citizen visited the Police Department to discuss a fraudulent check. After answering the citizen’s questions, the individual decided not to file a report.

11:18 a.m.: A citizen inquired about retrieving property from the evidence and property room. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:32 a.m.: A citizen called regarding potential identity theft. Officers answered their questions, and the citizen chose not to file a report.

12:31 p.m.: Officers were dispatched for a well-being check in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. They were unable to make contact initially but confirmed via a phone call that the person was okay.

12:41 p.m.: Officers arrested a 19-year-old male on an active warrant from Livingston County for failure to obey a judge’s orders, originally charged with third-degree domestic assault. The male, unable to post the $5,000 cash bond, was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

1:01 p.m.: Officers and the ACO responded to a report of a male being chased by a dog near Third Street and Grandview Avenue. It was determined the incident occurred outside city limits, and the male was not attacked.

1:07 p.m.: Officers and the ACO were dispatched to a dog left in a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. The dog was not in distress, and no report was taken.

1:31 p.m.: The ACO spoke with a citizen regarding an ongoing investigation and gathered additional information.

1:42 p.m.: A scammer called the Police Department claiming there was an issue with the computers. The caller hung up upon realizing they had contacted the Police Department.

1:43 p.m.: The ACO addressed a citizen’s questions over the phone regarding issued citations.

2:22 p.m.: The ACO was dispatched to assist with cats running loose in the 1200 block of Walnut Street and assisted the citizen.

3:18 p.m.: A citizen called with questions about a possible assault. Officers addressed their questions, and the citizen chose not to file a report.

3:21 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Locust Street and JFK Avenue, officers arrested a 53-year-old male for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. The male was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

4:44 p.m.: A citizen inquired about an ongoing investigation. Officers provided answers to their questions.

5:34 p.m.: A citizen called with questions about landlord/tenant laws. Officers determined the matter was civil and provided the necessary information.

9:32 p.m.: A citizen inquired about motorized bicycles. Officers addressed their questions.

Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops and business checks, responding to various calls for service.

