Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department answered a total of 92 calls for service on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Below are activities as reported by the department.

1:31 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 36 Highway near Blackwell Creek for a semi-truck that had driven into the median and became stuck. Officers provided traffic control for the tow company as the semi-truck was removed. No injuries or property damage were reported.

12:16 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Paul Street for a report of a power line down across the roadway. Officers remained on the scene until the appropriate personnel arrived to fix the line.

12:41 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of McCormick Street for a report of property damage. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

2:19 p.m., Officers spoke to a subject over the phone about custody issues. Officers advised the subject to consult with an attorney.

7:05 p.m., Officers responded to 36 Highway near the on-ramp from 65 Highway in reference to a minor traffic crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles were exiting from 65 Highway onto the on-ramp to 36 Highway East. Vehicle 1 was traveling behind Vehicle 2 while both vehicles were merging onto 36 Highway. Due to congestion from road construction, Vehicle 1 collided with the rear of Vehicle 2, causing minor damage to Vehicle 2’s rear bumper. No injuries were reported. A tow was not called to the scene.

9:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of West Business 36 Highway for an alarm call. Officers arrived on the scene and found it to be a false alarm.

The Chillicothe Animal Control Officer also responded to numerous calls for service throughout the city. Additionally, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations.

The Chillicothe Police Department remains committed to serving the community and ensuring public safety.

Related