Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

Officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 92 calls for service on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. The calls ranged from follow-ups on motor vehicle crashes to handling stray animals and addressing public inquiries. Below is a detailed account of the day’s activities.

12:14 a.m. – Officers conducted a follow-up on a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Samuel Street.

8:04 a.m. – A citizen inquired about a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers provided the requested information.

8:11 a.m. – A citizen reported a lost item found on their property. Officers identified the owner and returned the item.

10:15 a.m. – A citizen asked about the location of their lost property. Officers responded to their query.

10:18 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) was dispatched to the 1200 block of Walnut Street for feral cats and set traps.

10:20 a.m. – A citizen had questions about wild animals. The ACO provided the necessary information.

10:30 a.m. – A citizen reported their dog running at large. The ACO assisted in resolving the issue.

10:31 a.m. – A citizen called about a stray cat. The ACO offered assistance.

10:44 a.m. – The ACO followed up on stray kittens found in the 300 block of Webster Street.

10:50 a.m. – The ACO was dispatched to remove a deceased hawk and opossum from the 1300 block of Miller Street.

11:30 a.m. – Another agency inquired about an ongoing investigation. Officers provided the necessary information.

11:48 a.m. – The ACO searched for a dog running at large between Webster and Calhoun Streets but was unable to locate it.

12:14 p.m. – Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of Webster Street but were unable to make contact.

12:32 p.m. – Officers addressed a parking complaint at Vine and Clay Streets, tagging a vehicle with a 48-hour removal notice.

12:46 p.m. – A citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

1:18 p.m. – Another citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

1:45 p.m. – A citizen inquired about an ongoing investigation. Officers answered their questions.

2:23 p.m. – A citizen had questions about retrieving property from the evidence/property room. Officers assisted.

2:26 p.m. – A citizen brought two wild birds to the Police Department. The ACO assisted the citizen.

2:29 p.m. – A citizen reported a package delivered to the wrong address. Officers assisted in resolving the issue.

3:33 p.m. – The ACO was dispatched to locate a dog running at large near Chilli Bay Water Park but was unable to find it.

4:40 p.m. – Officers investigated a possible trespassing in the 800 block of Walnut Street but did not find any crime.

5:54 p.m. – A citizen inquired about protection orders. Officers provided the requested information.

6:08 p.m. – Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in a vehicle on U.S. 36 Hwy. East of U.S. 65 Hwy. The incident was verbal.

6:18 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to four-wheelers and dirt bikes on the walking trail in the 1400 block of Third Street but did not locate any.

6:35 p.m. – Officers conducted a follow-up on a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Samuel Street.

7:01 p.m. – Officers resolved a disturbance in the 500 block of Jackson Street.

8:56 p.m. – Officers transported prisoners to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

9:28 p.m. – Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 700 block of Vine Street but found no criminal activity.

10:06 p.m. – Officers investigated a trespassing report at a local business but found it was occurring in another jurisdiction with the same business name.

Officers also conducted traffic stops and business checks throughout the day.

Related