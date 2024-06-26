Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 92 calls for service, handling a variety of incidents throughout the day. The department’s activities included traffic stops, business checks, and numerous citizen interactions.

Below is an account of the day’s events:

12:24 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to investigate a possible intoxicated driver traveling toward Chillicothe on U.S. 36 Highway. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was not located.

7:26 a.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash in the 200 block of W. Business 36 Highway. They assisted with the exchange of information, and no report was taken.

8:04 a.m. – A citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about harassment. Officers provided the necessary information and assistance.

8:39 a.m. – Officers addressed inquiries from a citizen regarding an arrested person, answering all questions.

8:40 a.m. – A citizen provided information related to an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the details for follow-up.

8:53 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) was dispatched to the 1100 block of Cooper Street following a barking dog complaint. The owners were informed of the complaint.

8:59 a.m. – A citizen called about a wild animal living in the wild. The ACO discussed the situation with the caller.

9:01 a.m. – Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster Street for a report of possible found drugs. The suspected drugs were collected and disposed of properly.

9:58 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to Clay Street Park for a report of lost property. They located the owner and returned the property.

10:42 a.m. – The ACO was called to the 1100 block of Oak Street to search for a bat in a building but was unable to find it.

10:54 a.m. – The ACO removed an opossum caught in the 200 block of Third Street.

11:00 a.m. – Another agency provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the details for follow-up.

11:14 a.m. – A citizen inquired about record expungements. Officers referred the individual to an attorney.

11:32 a.m. – A citizen provided further information for an ongoing investigation. Officers recorded the details for follow-up.

11:47 a.m. – Officers investigated possible property damage in the 1900 block of N. Washington Street but found no crime. No report was taken.

12:27 p.m. – Officers responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street regarding possible threats. After speaking with the complainant, no report was filed.

12:43 p.m. – A citizen discussed harassment issues with officers at the Police Department. No report was filed at that time.

12:52 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a possible hit-and-run on Washington Street. The complainant later stated they no longer needed police assistance as they had exchanged information.

1:02 p.m. – A business provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the details for follow-up.

4:33 p.m. – Officers were called to the 100 block of Crescent Drive for a possible theft. The complainant declined to file a report.

4:44 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of a careless and imprudent driver on Washington Street. They located the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

6:10 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department with questions about fraud and theft. Officers addressed the citizen’s concerns.

9:40 p.m. – Officers investigated a possible park curfew violation at Danner Park but found no violation.

10:09 p.m. – While on patrol, officers found several open doors at a business in the 500 block of Mohawk Road. A key holder was contacted and responded. No report was taken.

