Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 92 calls for service, handling a variety of incidents throughout the day. The department’s activities included traffic stops, business checks, and numerous citizen interactions.

Below is an account of the day’s events:

12:24 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to investigate a possible intoxicated driver traveling toward Chillicothe on U.S. 36 Highway. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was not located.

7:26 a.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash in the 200 block of W. Business 36 Highway. They assisted with the exchange of information, and no report was taken.

8:04 a.m. – A citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about harassment. Officers provided the necessary information and assistance.

8:39 a.m. – Officers addressed inquiries from a citizen regarding an arrested person, answering all questions.

8:40 a.m. – A citizen provided information related to an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the details for follow-up.

8:53 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) was dispatched to the 1100 block of Cooper Street following a barking dog complaint. The owners were informed of the complaint.

8:59 a.m. – A citizen called about a wild animal living in the wild. The ACO discussed the situation with the caller.

9:01 a.m. – Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster Street for a report of possible found drugs. The suspected drugs were collected and disposed of properly.

9:58 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to Clay Street Park for a report of lost property. They located the owner and returned the property.

10:42 a.m. – The ACO was called to the 1100 block of Oak Street to search for a bat in a building but was unable to find it.

10:54 a.m. – The ACO removed an opossum caught in the 200 block of Third Street.

11:00 a.m. – Another agency provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the details for follow-up.

11:14 a.m. – A citizen inquired about record expungements. Officers referred the individual to an attorney.

11:32 a.m. – A citizen provided further information for an ongoing investigation. Officers recorded the details for follow-up.

11:47 a.m. – Officers investigated possible property damage in the 1900 block of N. Washington Street but found no crime. No report was taken.

12:27 p.m. – Officers responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street regarding possible threats. After speaking with the complainant, no report was filed.

12:43 p.m. – A citizen discussed harassment issues with officers at the Police Department. No report was filed at that time.

12:52 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a possible hit-and-run on Washington Street. The complainant later stated they no longer needed police assistance as they had exchanged information.

1:02 p.m. – A business provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers documented the details for follow-up.

4:33 p.m. – Officers were called to the 100 block of Crescent Drive for a possible theft. The complainant declined to file a report.

4:44 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of a careless and imprudent driver on Washington Street. They located the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

6:10 p.m. – A citizen arrived at the Police Department with questions about fraud and theft. Officers addressed the citizen’s concerns.

9:40 p.m. – Officers investigated a possible park curfew violation at Danner Park but found no violation.

10:09 p.m. – While on patrol, officers found several open doors at a business in the 500 block of Mohawk Road. A key holder was contacted and responded. No report was taken.

