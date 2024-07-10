Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a total of 89 calls for service on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Officers handled various incidents throughout the day, ranging from property damage to welfare checks.

8:15 a.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Polk Street regarding a neighbor’s tree branch that had fallen partially into another yard. The complainant stated that someone had dragged the branch and placed it on his property without permission. Officers attempted to investigate, and City Codes became involved to assist with the issue.

9:00 a.m. Animal Control removed a deceased animal from the roadway on Lambert Drive.

9:20 a.m. A citizen found an orange Echo chainsaw on the bridge of U.S. Highway 65 over 36 Highway. The chainsaw is currently at the police department for anyone missing it.

10:26 a.m. Officers assisted a local business with setting up security measures.

3:00 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Street regarding property damage. An individual operating a pickup truck entered a business parking lot and began spinning its tires, causing significant property damage to the property and vehicles around 12:30 p.m. Officers followed up on the investigation and located the owner and driver, who was identified as a juvenile. This case will be forwarded to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

4:40 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen red 18-speed bicycle from Simpson Park, which occurred last Sunday.

5:52 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Webster Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers resolved the issue with the parties involved and advised them of the Missouri Domestic 12-hour rule.

6:31 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Locust Street regarding property damage to a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim’s vehicle had been tampered with, and fuel had been siphoned from it. The investigation is ongoing.

9:00 p.m. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Maple Street for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased female in the residence. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Livingston County Coroner.

11:15 p.m. Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1800 block of Third Street after being contacted by a father concerned about his son. Officers found everything to be fine.

