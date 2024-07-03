Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 77 calls for service on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. These calls included a variety of incidents, ranging from suspicious activity to potential child abuse. Below are the detailed activities reported by the Chillicothe Police Department.

At 12:25 a.m., officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Simpson Park. The occupant was informed of the park hours, and no other criminal activity was observed.

At 2:06 a.m., while on patrol, officers observed an open door to a closed business in the 400 block of S. Washington St. After checking the business, no criminal activity was found.

At 8:38 a.m., a citizen called the Police Department with questions about a court appearance. Officers spoke with the citizen and referred them to the courthouse.

At 8:46 a.m., officers conducted a follow-up on an investigation in the 3100 block of U.S. 65 Hwy.

At 9:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to a commercial business alarm in the 2800 block of Grand Dr. Officers responded and found no emergency.

At 9:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 1100 block of Second St. However, they were unable to locate the person.

At 9:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Park Ln. They responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.

At 11:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of N. Washington St. The involved parties left without further incident, and no report was filed.

At 2:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of possible elder abuse in the 1100 block of Second St. Officers determined no crime had occurred, and no report was filed.

At 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to kids trimming bushes in the 200 block of Calhoun St. Officers found the kids to be okay and in no need of assistance.

At 3:27 p.m., a citizen reported severe animal abuse to the Police Department. The Animal Control Officer took the information for follow-up.

At 3:40 p.m., a business provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

At 4:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. They were unable to locate the dog.

At 4:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible child abuse case in the 400 block of Williams St. A 48-year-old male was arrested for child abuse and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the filing of formal charges.

At 5:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking complaint on Cooper St. They did not discover any violations.

At 6:16 p.m., a citizen provided information for an ongoing investigation. Officers took the information for follow-up.

At 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Litton Rd. near Danner Park for a fallen tree blocking the street. The Street Department was contacted and removed the tree.

